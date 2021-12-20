Cute Kid of the Day: Brooklynn

Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Someone You Should Know
Remarkable Women
Cute Kid
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Found: Bull wandering in Shawnee County
Top Stories
Teen desperate for ‘life-saving’ medical equipment frustrated with police response
Video
2 men who died in powerful Kansas storm identified
Topeka city manager heads to North Carolina to be county manager
Video
NHL shuts down seventh team, stops all cross-border games over COVID
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
The Big Game
Washburn Ichabods
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Big 12 Football
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
China 2022
Top Stories
No. 21 Kentucky-Louisville men’s game postponed by COVID
Top Stories
AP source: Browns’ Mayfield still out, Mullens starting QB
Nadal positive for virus after returning from Abu Dhabi
NHL shuts down seventh team, stops all cross-border games over COVID
Saints frustrate Brady again, beat SB champ Buccaneers 9-0
Community
Contests
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Kansas Lottery
Daily Horoscope
Movie Reviews
Adopt-A-Pet
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Buy Local
Shop Downtown Topeka
Local Business Leader – Topeka
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 AM LIVE Financial Advice
FOX 43 AM LIVE Cute Pets
FOX 43 AM LIVE News Pet Advice
FOX 43 AM LIVE Zoo and You
FOX 43 AM LIVE What’s Cooking?
FOX 43 AM LIVE Birthday Club Sign Up
Top Stories
Financial Advice: Loss Aversion
Video
Top Stories
Found: Bull wandering in Shawnee County
Top Stories
Teen desperate for ‘life-saving’ medical equipment frustrated with police response
Video
2 men who died in powerful Kansas storm identified
Topeka city manager heads to North Carolina to be county manager
Video
NHL shuts down seventh team, stops all cross-border games over COVID
Share It!
About Us
Our News Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Mobile Apps
Sign Up For The Latest News And Emails Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Cute Kid of the Day: Brooklynn
News
by:
Cassidy Rector
Posted:
Dec 20, 2021 / 10:17 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 20, 2021 / 10:17 AM CST
TOPEKA (KSNT) Monday’s cute kid is Brooklynn!
Trending Stories
Teen desperate for ‘life-saving’ medical equipment frustrated with police response
Video
2 men who died in powerful Kansas storm identified
Squatters catch vacant Topeka home on fire
Found: Bull wandering in Shawnee County
Western Kansas man dies from burns after trying to save his farm during wildfire
Video
Donate Today!
December 31 2021 11:59 pm