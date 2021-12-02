Cute Kid of the Day: Christian

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (NewsNation Now) — The parents of a teenager accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school were summoned to discuss his behavior just a few hours before the violence, a sheriff said.

The disclosure was made Wednesday as Ethan Crumbley, 15, was charged as an adult with two dozen crimes, including murder, attempted murder and terrorism for a shooting Tuesday at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. The charges came hours after authorities reported the death of a fourth teen.