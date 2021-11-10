Cute Kid of the Day: Corinne

Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Someone You Should Know
BestReviews
Cute Kid
Veterans Voices
Our News Team
Top Stories
Kansas driver killed after hitting rear of semi-trailer
Top Stories
Blizzard Bash returns to Stormont Vail Events Center Thursday, sold out Friday & Saturday night
Video
Paul Rudd named 2021’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine
Unvaccinated 20 times more likely to die from COVID-19: Texas study
Scattered showers Wednesday with cooler air to follow
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
The Big Game
Washburn Ichabods
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Big 12 Football
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
China 2022
Top Stories
Reports: Packers, Rodgers fined over COVID-19 protocols
Top Stories
Coach K wins Garden finale as Duke tops Kentucky 79-71
No. 17 Buckeyes need late layup to beat Akron 67-66
Canadiens’ G Price cites substance use for seeking help
Strawther scores 17 as No. 1 Gonzaga beats Dixie State 97-63
Community
Contests
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Kansas Lottery
Daily Horoscope
Comics
Movie Reviews
Adopt-A-Pet
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Shop Downtown Topeka
Local Business Leader – Topeka
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 AM LIVE Financial Advice
FOX 43 AM LIVE Cute Pets
FOX 43 AM LIVE News Pet Advice
FOX 43 AM LIVE Zoo and You
FOX 43 AM LIVE What’s Cooking?
FOX 43 AM LIVE Birthday Club Sign Up
Top Stories
Kansas driver killed after hitting rear of semi-trailer
Top Stories
Reports: Packers, Rodgers fined over COVID-19 protocols
Top Stories
Ultra-rare cotton candy lobster caught in Maine: ‘1 in 100 million’ odds
Video
Blizzard Bash returns to Stormont Vail Events Center Thursday, sold out Friday & Saturday night
Video
Public can approach Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for first time in nearly a century
Paul Rudd named 2021’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine
Share It!
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Mobile Apps
Sign Up For The Latest News And Emails Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Cute Kid of the Day: Corinne
News
by:
Cassidy Rector
Posted:
Nov 10, 2021 / 08:17 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 10, 2021 / 08:17 AM CST
Close
You have been added to KSNT Breaking News Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KSNT Breaking News Alerts
Sign Up
TOPEKA (KSNT) Wednesday’s cute kid is Corinne!
Trending Stories
Topeka family mourning loss of loved one who died in weekend car crash, looking for witnesses
Video
Kansas bakery owner pleads for someone to take over business
Video
Caught on camera: Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office looking for car allegedly involved in burglaries
The legendary rock band Chicago draws a nearly soldout crowd at TPAC
115 graduation classes later, Kansas woman helps dogs become support animals for those in need
Video
Close
You have been added to KSNT News Update Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KSNT News Update
Sign Up