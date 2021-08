OTTAWA (KSNT) - If you have always wanted to own a 1951 Minneapolis RTU tractor, the 26th Annual Power of the Past Antique Engine & Tractor Show is where you will want to be on Sept. 10 through 12.

The show features homemade ice cream, rock crushing, a tractor parade, threshing, and of course, a raffle featuring the 1951 Minneapolis RTU tractor. The tractor was restored by the Frontier District 4-H Tractor Restoration Club.