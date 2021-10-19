Cute Kid of the Day: Everly B

Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Someone You Should Know
BestReviews
Cute Kid
Destination Kansas
Veterans Voices
Our News Team
Top Stories
Crash on Highway 24, avoid the area
Top Stories
Kansas Mainstreet Program to expand its investment in downtown Kansas
Man falls, dies after dangling from hot air balloon
Mixing vaccine brands should be safe, former COVID testing chief says
Video
What should you do before turning on your furnace?
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
The Big Game
Washburn Ichabods
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Big 12 Football
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
China 2022
Top Stories
Browns’ Mayfield expects to play despite shoulder injury
Top Stories
76ers suspend Simmons 1 game for conduct detrimental to team
South Carolina, UConn, Stanford women top preseason Top 25
Manager Aaron Boone re-signed by Yankees to 3-year contract
Rights activists urge boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
Community
Contests
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Kansas Lottery
Daily Horoscope
Comics
Movie Reviews
Adopt-A-Pet
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Shop Downtown Topeka
Local Business Leader – Topeka
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 AM LIVE Financial Advice
FOX 43 AM LIVE Cute Pets
FOX 43 AM LIVE News Pet Advice
FOX 43 AM LIVE Zoo and You
FOX 43 AM LIVE What’s Cooking?
FOX 43 AM LIVE Birthday Club Sign Up
Top Stories
Crash on Highway 24, avoid the area
Top Stories
Kansas Mainstreet Program to expand its investment in downtown Kansas
Top Stories
Pet Advice: Fall Hazards
Video
Man falls, dies after dangling from hot air balloon
Mixing vaccine brands should be safe, former COVID testing chief says
Video
What should you do before turning on your furnace?
Video
Share It!
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Mobile Apps
Sign Up For The Latest News And Emails Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Cute Kid of the Day: Everly B
News
by:
Cassidy Rector
Posted:
Oct 19, 2021 / 09:08 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 19, 2021 / 09:08 AM CDT
Close
You have been added to KSNT Breaking News Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KSNT Breaking News Alerts
Sign Up
TOPEKA (KSNT) Tuesday’s cute kid is Everly!
Trending Stories
Crash on Highway 24, avoid the area
One Kansas jail inmate killed another inmate, investigators say
Man in custody after throwing 2 Molotov cocktails in Aggieville
Video
Jeff West football player with special needs takes one to the house
Video
Man falls, dies after dangling from hot air balloon
Close
You have been added to KSNT News Update Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KSNT News Update
Sign Up