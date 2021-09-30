Cute Kid of the Day: Everly

TOPEKA (KSNT) - A dark and twisted circus is opening in the Capital City this weekend. Paranormal Cirque runs Thursday through Sunday at Heartland Motorsports Park.

The show is described as a mix of circus, theatre, and cabaret. Set up under a glowing red tent, the show includes acrobats, illusionists, "freaks" and "mysterious creatures" in a mix of fun and fear. Watch a full sneak peek below.