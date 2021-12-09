Cute Kid of the Day: Fenwrick

Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Someone You Should Know
Remarkable Women
Cute Kid
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
LIVE: Sen. Bob Dole honored at U.S. Capitol today, 9 a.m. CST
Video
Top Stories
KHP: 2 killed, 2 children injured when driver leaves lane, hits oncoming car head-on
Washburn Tech giving away ‘Recycled Rides’ to people in need Thursday
Video
Warm and pleasant Thursday
Emporia State basketball sweeps Newman
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
The Big Game
Washburn Ichabods
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Big 12 Football
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
China 2022
Top Stories
Boston vs Boston: Rookie leads Clippers past Celtics 114-111
Top Stories
Coyotes facing eviction from arena for unpaid bills
Stephen Curry closes in on 3s record as Warriors top Blazers
Emporia State basketball sweeps Newman
Video
Martin scores career-high 28 as Heat beat Bucks 113-104
Community
Contests
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Kansas Lottery
Daily Horoscope
Movie Reviews
Adopt-A-Pet
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Buy Local
Shop Downtown Topeka
Local Business Leader – Topeka
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 AM LIVE Financial Advice
FOX 43 AM LIVE Cute Pets
FOX 43 AM LIVE News Pet Advice
FOX 43 AM LIVE Zoo and You
FOX 43 AM LIVE What’s Cooking?
FOX 43 AM LIVE Birthday Club Sign Up
Top Stories
Biden pays tribute to ‘American giant’ Bob Dole at Capitol
Live
Top Stories
LIVE: Sen. Bob Dole honored at U.S. Capitol today, 9 a.m. CST
Video
Top Stories
KHP: 2 killed, 2 children injured when driver leaves lane, hits oncoming car head-on
Washburn Tech giving away ‘Recycled Rides’ to people in need Thursday
Video
Emporia State basketball sweeps Newman
Video
Family honors memory of K-State student hit by truck on Kansas highway
Video
Share It!
About Us
Our News Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Mobile Apps
Sign Up For The Latest News And Emails Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Cute Kid of the Day: Fenwrick
News
by:
Cassidy Rector
Posted:
Dec 9, 2021 / 08:17 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 9, 2021 / 08:17 AM CST
TOPEKA (KSNT) Thursday’s cute kid is Fenwrick!
Trending Stories
Metal debris causes multiple blowouts on Kansas highway
Family honors memory of K-State student hit by truck on Kansas highway
Video
3-story house being moved through Kansas streets draws a crowd of spectators
Gallery
Deputies arrest three Kansas men in car burglary bust
KHP: 2 killed, 2 children injured when driver leaves lane, hits oncoming car head-on
Donate Today!
December 31 2021 11:59 pm
Close
You have been added to KSNT News Update Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KSNT News Update
Sign Up