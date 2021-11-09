Cute Kid of the Day: Hadleigh

(NEXSTAR) – Insurance giant State Farm is sticking with Aaron Rodgers in the wake of the Green Bay Packers star's comments doubting the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in an interview in which he positioned himself as a target of the "woke mob" and "cancel culture."

"Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade," a company spokesperson told Nexstar in a statement. "We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view."