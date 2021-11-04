Cute Kid of the Day: Jennilyn

Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Someone You Should Know
BestReviews
Cute Kid
Veterans Voices
Our News Team
Top Stories
Kansas Republicans part of 42 senators pushing to get rid of COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Video
Top Stories
Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton named Defensive Rookie of the Month
Ed Bozarth has sold its Topeka dealership
Shawnee County COVID-19 remains in ‘substantial’ category
Community Thanksgiving Dinner asking for cash donations, waiting to accept food items
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
The Big Game
Washburn Ichabods
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Big 12 Football
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
China 2022
Top Stories
Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton named Defensive Rookie of the Month
Top Stories
No. 9 Michigan aims to bounce back against Indiana
Sabres end 8-month stalemate by trading Jack Eichel to Vegas
2 skiers to miss Canada’s WCup races due to vaccine mandate
AP source: Browns excuse Beckham for 2nd straight day
Community
Contests
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Kansas Lottery
Daily Horoscope
Comics
Movie Reviews
Adopt-A-Pet
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Shop Downtown Topeka
Local Business Leader – Topeka
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 AM LIVE Financial Advice
FOX 43 AM LIVE Cute Pets
FOX 43 AM LIVE News Pet Advice
FOX 43 AM LIVE Zoo and You
FOX 43 AM LIVE What’s Cooking?
FOX 43 AM LIVE Birthday Club Sign Up
Top Stories
Probable cause affidavit reveals new information in shooting that injured 11-year-old Wichita girl
Video
Top Stories
Topeka Youth Commission offering grants for youth projects to improve community
Video
Top Stories
Kansas Republicans part of 42 senators pushing to get rid of COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Video
Photos: Ugly New Zealand potato, ‘Doug’, could be world’s biggest
Gallery
Missouri AG to sue over COVID vaccine mandate
Video
How to shop for the gamer in your life
Share It!
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Mobile Apps
Sign Up For The Latest News And Emails Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Cute Kid of the Day: Jennilyn
News
by:
Cassidy Rector
Posted:
Nov 4, 2021 / 09:13 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Nov 4, 2021 / 09:13 AM CDT
Close
You have been added to KSNT Breaking News Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KSNT Breaking News Alerts
Sign Up
TOPEKA (KSNT) Thursday’s cute kid is Jennilyn!
Trending Stories
Ed Bozarth has sold its Topeka dealership
Standing for more than 100 years, group wants to save these Topeka buildings
Armed Topeka burglar found hiding in McDonald’s bathroom, police say
Deputies: Drugs found stashed in Little Debbie box during Arkansas traffic stop
Shawnee County COVID-19 remains in ‘substantial’ category
Close
You have been added to KSNT News Update Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KSNT News Update
Sign Up