Cute Kid of the Day: Kai

Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
BestReviews
Someone You Should Know
Remarkable Women
Cute Kid
Veterans Voices
Our News Team
Top Stories
Rossville schools closed one day as COVID surges
Top Stories
Lawrence woman named Kansas Child Advocate, new department puts child first
65M women could lose abortion rights in Supreme Court case
Occupant escapes after early morning Topeka fire
Slight cool down today but temperatures still well above average
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
The Big Game
Washburn Ichabods
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Big 12 Football
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
China 2022
Top Stories
Long, Morris back on US roster for Bosnia exhibition
Top Stories
Notre Dame promotes Freeman, 35, to replace Kelly as coach
No. 9 Iowa returns from COVID-19 pause, loses at Duke 79-64
Lamine Diack, ex IAAF chief convicted of corruption, dies
Defense lifts Dallas to 27-17 victory over sinking Saints
Community
Contests
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Kansas Lottery
Daily Horoscope
Movie Reviews
Adopt-A-Pet
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Buy Local
Shop Downtown Topeka
Local Business Leader – Topeka
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 AM LIVE Financial Advice
FOX 43 AM LIVE Cute Pets
FOX 43 AM LIVE News Pet Advice
FOX 43 AM LIVE Zoo and You
FOX 43 AM LIVE What’s Cooking?
FOX 43 AM LIVE Birthday Club Sign Up
Top Stories
Rossville schools closed one day as COVID surges
Top Stories
Lawrence woman named Kansas Child Advocate, new department puts child first
Top Stories
65M women could lose abortion rights in Supreme Court case
Occupant escapes after early morning Topeka fire
Take-home COVID tests are a thing of the past for some Kansas county health departments
Video
Washburn advances to NCAA volleyball regional final
Share It!
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Mobile Apps
Sign Up For The Latest News And Emails Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Cute Kid of the Day: Kai
News
by:
Cassidy Rector
Posted:
Dec 3, 2021 / 09:56 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 3, 2021 / 09:56 AM CST
TOPEKA (KSNT) Friday’s cute kid is Kai!
Trending Stories
Country Stampede lineup released for 2022
Video
Rossville schools closed one day as COVID surges
Kansas City parents still waiting for daughter’s headstone a year later
Video
Sumatran tiger leaving Topeka Zoo
Video
Former Dallas Cowboys player ordered to Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility
Donate Today!
December 31 2021 11:59 pm
Close
You have been added to KSNT News Update Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KSNT News Update
Sign Up