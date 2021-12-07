Cute Kid of the Day: Kensington

OAHU, Hi. (NEXSTAR) - On the day that will live in infamy - December 7, 1941 - 2,403 U.S. personnel were killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Eighty years later, many of those killed are finally returning home and being laid to rest.

Among those killed were over 1,700 aboard the USS Arizona, 103 aboard the USS California, and nearly 430 aboard the USS Oklahoma. Following the attack, many of those killed were unable to be recovered from the ships they were aboard. Others could not be identified but were laid to rest in Hawaii. That changed decades after the attack as the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) has been working to identify those killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor.