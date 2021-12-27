Cute Kid of the Day: Madelynn

TOPEKA (KSNT) - A 25-year-old man is in custody and facing multiple felony charges after leading deputies on a chase late Christmas night, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office

Richard Cabrera, 25, of Topeka, was found in an alley and arrested. On Christmas day, shortly before 12 a.m., the sheriff's office said deputies stopped Cabrera near Southeast 4th Street and Southeast Golden Avenue. He was in an orange 2018 Subaru Crosstrek with a license plate that did not belong on that vehicle.