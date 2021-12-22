Skip to content
Cute Kid of the Day: Marcus
News
by:
Cassidy Rector
Posted:
Dec 22, 2021 / 08:13 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 22, 2021 / 08:13 AM CST
TOPEKA (KSNT) Wednesday’s cute kid is Marcus!
