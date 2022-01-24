Cute Kid of the Day: Oakley

(NEXSTAR) – One of the most unique things about COVID-19 – and for many, one of the scariest – is the prospect that it can leave people with symptoms for months or even years after infection has passed. It's a condition often referred to as "long COVID," and its severity varies greatly from person to person.

Some people have found themselves fighting through brain fog and fatigue ever since their bout with the virus. A rare and unlucky bunch have had their senses of smell and taste marred, rewired so coffee and chocolate taste more like sewage or garbage. According to a meta-analysis of nearly 48,000 patients published last year, the most common long COVID symptoms are fatigue, headaches, attention disorder, hair loss, difficulty breathing and loss of taste/smell.