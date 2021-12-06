Cute Kid of the Day: Samson

Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Someone You Should Know
Remarkable Women
Cute Kid
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Man shoots 2 people in Topeka, faces a slew of charges
Top Stories
Fund set up to pay for funeral after deadly Manhattan crash kills two 14-year-olds
Winds continue for Monday with colder temperatures in store
Dole Institute of Politics staff reflect on Bob Dole’s passing
Video
Chiefs on five-game winning streak with victory over Broncos
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
The Big Game
Washburn Ichabods
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Big 12 Football
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
China 2022
Top Stories
Miami fires Manny Diaz, awaits Mario Cristobal decision
Top Stories
In The Pits: F1 down to the wire in thrilling title fight
China attacks potential US diplomatic boycott of Olympics
Struggling Canucks name Boudreau coach amid leadership purge
Chiefs keep AFC West lead with 22-9 victory over Broncos
Community
Contests
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Kansas Lottery
Daily Horoscope
Movie Reviews
Adopt-A-Pet
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Buy Local
Shop Downtown Topeka
Local Business Leader – Topeka
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 AM LIVE Financial Advice
FOX 43 AM LIVE Cute Pets
FOX 43 AM LIVE News Pet Advice
FOX 43 AM LIVE Zoo and You
FOX 43 AM LIVE What’s Cooking?
FOX 43 AM LIVE Birthday Club Sign Up
Top Stories
Man shoots 2 people in Topeka, faces a slew of charges
Top Stories
Fund set up to pay for funeral after deadly Manhattan crash kills two 14-year-olds
Top Stories
Dole Institute of Politics staff reflect on Bob Dole’s passing
Video
Chiefs on five-game winning streak with victory over Broncos
Deadly deer disease spreading quickly; What to know for hunting season
Video
K-State’s leading scorer out against Wichita State
Share It!
About Us
Our News Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Mobile Apps
Sign Up For The Latest News And Emails Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Cute Kid of the Day: Samson
News
by:
Cassidy Rector
Posted:
Dec 6, 2021 / 08:56 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 6, 2021 / 08:56 AM CST
TOPEKA (KSNT) Monday’s cute kid is Samson!
Trending Stories
2 Kansas teens dead in crash after car loses control, hits concrete bridge pillar and catches fire
Woman killed by truck after rollover crash on I-70 between Topeka, Manhattan
Man shoots 2 people in Topeka, faces a slew of charges
Fund set up to pay for funeral after deadly Manhattan crash kills two 14-year-olds
Deadly deer disease spreading quickly; What to know for hunting season
Video
Donate Today!
December 31 2021 11:59 pm
Close
You have been added to KSNT News Update Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KSNT News Update
Sign Up