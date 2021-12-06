Cute Kid of the Day: Samson

TOPEKA (KSNT) - A 38-year-old man is in police custody and facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated battery and aggravated robbery, after two people were treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office, Jericoe M. Wolford, 38, of Topeka, was riding in a red 1996 Ford Ranger when he shot two people who were in the truck with him in the 9000 block of Southwest Indian Hills Road.