Cute Kid of the Day: Sofia

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Wichita Police Department is hosting a news conference at 8:15 a.m. to discuss the successes of a recent collaborative effort to reduce violent crime in Wichita titled “Operation Triple Beam.”

According to a news release, the efforts ended with over 1,000 arrests, the seizure of more than 200 guns, $200,000 in cash, and $3 million in illegal narcotics.