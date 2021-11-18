Cute Kid of the Day: Sophia

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – On Nov. 12, K-State announced that it has extended the COVID-19 vaccination deadline for employees to Jan. 4. The original deadline was Dec. 8.

The university kept its deadline to submit a request for exemption as Monday, Nov. 15. Requests will be reviewed by Nov. 19. The new mandate will also include employees of K-State Athletics and the K-State Student Union.