Cute Kid of the Day: Sophia

Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Someone You Should Know
BestReviews
Cute Kid
Veterans Voices
Our News Team
Top Stories
K-State extends vaccine mandate, discussing masking policy for spring semester
Top Stories
Man arrested after threatening Topeka officers with ax
‘One of the best trophies I’ve ever gotten’: Patrick Mahomes wins Nickelodeon’s NFL Slimetime NVP award
Man falls from SUV paying toll on Kansas turnpike, runs over both legs
5-year-old killed in crosswalk in western Kansas
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
The Big Game
Washburn Ichabods
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Big 12 Football
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
China 2022
Top Stories
Hathaway scores twice, Capitals snap Kings’ point streak 2-0
Top Stories
Booker scores 24 points, Suns beat Mavs for 10th straight
Washburn volleyball player balancing law school with athletics
Video
Muguruza wins WTA Finals for first time, beating Kontaveit
Antetokounmpo, Middleton help Bucks defeat Lakers 109-102
Community
Contests
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Kansas Lottery
Daily Horoscope
Comics
Movie Reviews
Adopt-A-Pet
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Buy Local
Shop Downtown Topeka
Local Business Leader – Topeka
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 AM LIVE Financial Advice
FOX 43 AM LIVE Cute Pets
FOX 43 AM LIVE News Pet Advice
FOX 43 AM LIVE Zoo and You
FOX 43 AM LIVE What’s Cooking?
FOX 43 AM LIVE Birthday Club Sign Up
Top Stories
K-State extends vaccine mandate, discussing masking policy for spring semester
Top Stories
Man arrested after threatening Topeka officers with ax
Top Stories
‘One of the best trophies I’ve ever gotten’: Patrick Mahomes wins Nickelodeon’s NFL Slimetime NVP award
The best budget gifts for moms
College student wakes to find burglar standing over her bed; food delivery driver arrested
Video
Man falls from SUV paying toll on Kansas turnpike, runs over both legs
Share It!
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Mobile Apps
Sign Up For The Latest News And Emails Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Cute Kid of the Day: Sophia
News
by:
Cassidy Rector
Posted:
Nov 18, 2021 / 08:55 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 18, 2021 / 08:55 AM CST
TOPEKA (KSNT) Thursday’s cute kid is Sophia!
Trending Stories
Man falls from SUV paying toll on Kansas turnpike, runs over both legs
UPDATE: TPD identifies woman killed ‘deadly accident’ in central Topeka
Video
Holocaust comparisons, yellow stars: How controversial forms of protest reached Kansas vaccine mandate hearings
Video
Man arrested after threatening Topeka officers with ax
Miracle on Kansas Avenue happening in Topeka
Close
You have been added to KSNT News Update Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KSNT News Update
Sign Up