Cute Kid of the Day: Alex

Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Jefferson Awards
Someone You Should Know
Cute Kid
Our News Team
Top Stories
Isolated showers possible today before heat wave kicks off tomorrow
Top Stories
Firefighters contain three separate fires in Jefferson County
Topeka man arrested after girlfriend jumps from moving car & claims kidnapping
Wichita woman sentenced for murder, running illegal gambling hall
Kansas resident’s ‘F*** Biden’ flag can’t stay in yard, town says
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Big 12 Football
Washburn Ichabods
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
2021 Olympics
Top Stories
Felix runs for history, Americans seek more basektball gold
Top Stories
Indians get 15-year lease agreement, ending relocation talk
AP source: All-Star Randle agrees to extension with Knicks
Losses in track, wins on field: Another rocky day for USA
Alvarez a summer-winter medalist, US reaches baseball final
Community
Contests
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Kansas Lottery
Daily Horoscope
Comics
Movie Reviews
Adopt-A-Pet
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Local Business Leader – Topeka
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 AM LIVE Financial Advice
FOX 43 AM LIVE Cute Pets
FOX 43 AM LIVE News Pet Advice
FOX 43 AM LIVE Zoo and You
FOX 43 @ 4
FOX 43 @ 4 What’s Cooking?
FOX 43 @ 4 Birthday Club Sign Up
Top Stories
Teen heartthrob-turned-pastor, horror flick scream queen to appear at ‘Slash and Bash’ 2021
Video
Top Stories
Topeka man arrested after girlfriend jumps from moving car & claims kidnapping
Wichita woman sentenced for murder, running illegal gambling hall
Kansas resident’s ‘F*** Biden’ flag can’t stay in yard, town says
Video
Kansas boy bitten by several dogs while riding bike
Share It!
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Mobile Apps
Sign Up For The Latest News And Emails Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Cute Kid of the Day: Alex
Cute Kid
by:
David Haag
Posted:
Aug 5, 2021 / 09:26 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 5, 2021 / 09:26 AM CDT
Close
You have been added to KSNT Breaking News Alerts Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
KSNT Breaking News Alerts
SIGN UP
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Alex is Thursday, August 5’s cute kid!
Trending Stories
People are leaving rural Kansas, & new data shows why
Video
Kansas resident’s ‘F*** Biden’ flag can’t stay in yard, town says
Video
What is the delta plus variant?
‘Miracle’: Topeka mother & daughter survive 4-car I-70 pileup crash
Video
COVID-19 spreads in 2 Kansas counties & kills in 1; Local health experts call for masks even if vaccinated
Close
You have been added to KSNT News Update Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
KSNT News Update
SIGN UP