Cute Kid of the Day: Alex

We'll have a slight chance for a few scattered showers or storms today. Most locations will stay dry, but some of us may get lucky and see some rain. Otherwise, temperatures will make it into the mid-upper 80s today.

With a return of more of a southerly wind, both temperatures and humidity levels will begin to rise starting tomorrow. We will see highs in the lower 90s, but we should be feeling a few degrees warmer than that with our increased humidity.