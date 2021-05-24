Cute Kid of the Day: Lane

AUSTIN (KSNT) — The Texas Senate passed a bill early Saturday morning that would ban schools from requiring teachers to discuss polarizing current events or social issues in class. It now heads to the governor's desk.

One of those subjects is the Critical Race Theory, a new concept that looks at how race relations have shaped the current social, cultural and legal world around us. The Texas House passed the bill on May 11, but will have to approve it again due to changes made by the Senate.