Cute Kid of the Day: Leo

Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Unemployment Situation
Jefferson Awards
Remarkable Women
Someone You Should Know
Cute Kid
Our News Team
Top Stories
Mother serves time for giving son gun he killed 2 deputies with
Top Stories
Suspected drunk driver accused of crashing into gravestones at veterans cemetery on Memorial Day
Video
Kansas chiropractor exhausting traditional cancer treatment, looks toward alternative therapies
Video
Fans behaving badly: Man runs onto court during NBA game, is tackled by security
Foggy and cool start to the month of June
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Big 12 Football
Washburn Ichabods
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
2021 Olympics
Top Stories
Japan’s vaccine push ahead of Olympics looks to be too late
Top Stories
Fans behaving badly: Man runs onto court during NBA game, is tackled by security
Japanese Olympic athletes get shots as general public lags
The Latest: Top-ranked Barty moves into 2nd round in Paris
Taylor’s clutch hit caps 14-pitch at-bat, Dodgers deck Cards
Community
Contests
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Kansas Lottery
Daily Horoscope
Comics
Gaming & Pop Culture
Movie Reviews
Adopt-A-Pet
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 @ 4
FOX 43 at 4 What’s Cooking?
FOX 43 Birthday Club Sign Up
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
FOX 43 News Tax Tips
FOX 43 News Zoo and You
Kansans Fueling Kansas
Top Stories
Mother serves time for giving son gun he killed 2 deputies with
Top Stories
Suspected drunk driver accused of crashing into gravestones at veterans cemetery on Memorial Day
Video
Kansas chiropractor exhausting traditional cancer treatment, looks toward alternative therapies
Video
Yacht owner details failed deal involving Rep. Gaetz, fiancée
Video
Fans behaving badly: Man runs onto court during NBA game, is tackled by security
Share It!
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Cute Kid of the Day: Leo
Cute Kid
by:
David Haag
Posted:
Jun 1, 2021 / 09:41 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 1, 2021 / 09:41 AM CDT
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Leo is Tuesday, June 1’s cute kid!
Trending Stories
3 killed, including pastor and his child, in Salina crash
A ring belonging to World War II veteran returned home
Video
Mother serves time for giving son gun he killed 2 deputies with
Viral video shows mouse eating meat at Manhattan Whole Foods
Topeka resident identified in Saturday morning shooting
Close
You have been added to KSNT News Update Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
KSNT News Update
SIGN UP