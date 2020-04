TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Maleigha is Friday’s cute kid of the day!

Her mom says she is one brave girl. She’s done a great job through two eye surgeries for amblyopia, but she always has a smile on her face.

Maleigha’s mom says when she’s not being a superhero, she loves playing with barbies and baby dolls.

To submit your cute kid, click here.