TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Maliah is Friday’s cute kid!

She is turning five years old today, and KSNT News wishes her a happy birthday. Her mother said she loves to sing and dance along to the movie “Coco.”

Maliah wants to be a teacher when she grows up, like her grandma, so she can make a difference.

Click here to submit your Cute Kid of the Day.