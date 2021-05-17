Cute Kid of the Day: Mavis

TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — Gold Bridge Treatment Center in Louisburg is helping people in northeast Kansas on their path to sobriety. Gold Bridge provides specialized treatment focusing on treating the whole person while addressing problematic substance use and addiction. The facility opened in September of 2020 during a challenging time — right in the middle of a pandemic.

"There were a lot of new hurdles we weren't expecting," said Annas Boyer, director. "It made it really difficult to get the word out. Treatment relies a lot on personalized referrals and getting to know people and know the folks people go to when they have a problem.

"We're starting to get our momentum now. It's turning around so we're happy about that."

Boyer says what makes Gold Bridge different is its high ratio of counselors to clients. The facility is able to treat up to 16 clients at a time. Boyer said that number is intentional so they can keep it small enough to keep the individualized, personalized attention.

"Our clients will get a lot of individualized attention. They get a lot of one on one work with their therapists and all of their treatment plans are very individualized, which is really helpful," Boyer said.

Boyer said Gold Bridge is a comfortable place to be with suites in small apartment-like settings."

"There's a lot of privacy and ability to feel a little bit more normal in a treatment environment," Boyer said.

To learn more, visit their website or call (913) 837-GOLD (4653).

Gold Bridge Treatment Center is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.