Cute Kid of the Day: Mavis

Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Unemployment Situation
Jefferson Awards
Remarkable Women
Someone You Should Know
Cute Kid
Our News Team
Top Stories
‘It’s just unreal’: Salina family picks up home after flash flood hits
Video
Top Stories
A sleeping Kansas neighborhood is jolted awake by a deadly crash
Video
New northeast Kansas treatment center helps clients develop unique path to achieve goals
Video
Hank Williams, Jr. headed to Topeka
Brown v. Board of Education gets anniversary panel at Washburn Law
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Big 12 Football
Washburn Ichabods
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
Toyko Olympics
Top Stories
Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion Tom Brady has been renting
Top Stories
Yes, broadcaster Marv Albert retiring after NBA East finals
AP Exclusive: Full-blown boycott pushed for Beijing Olympics
LEADING OFF: Lester returns to Wrigley, Phils cool off
Still with the Cubs, Bryant back to his slugging ways
Community
Contests
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Kansas Lottery
Daily Horoscope
Comics
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Buy Local
Adopt-A-Pet
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 @ 4
FOX 43 at 4 What’s Cooking?
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
FOX 43 News Tax Tips
FOX 43 News Zoo and You
Kansans Fueling Kansas
Top Stories
‘It’s just unreal’: Salina family picks up home after flash flood hits
Video
Top Stories
A sleeping Kansas neighborhood is jolted awake by a deadly crash
Video
New northeast Kansas treatment center helps clients develop unique path to achieve goals
Video
Brown v. Board of Education gets anniversary panel at Washburn Law
Video
In case you missed it: here’s what was happening this past week in Topeka
Share It!
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Cute Kid of the Day: Mavis
Cute Kid
by:
David Haag
Posted:
May 17, 2021 / 09:52 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 17, 2021 / 09:52 AM CDT
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Mavis is Monday, May 17’s cute kid!
Trending Stories
Weather
Auburn-Washburn Schools hold 103rd high school commencement
Video
Hank Williams, Jr. headed to Topeka
Interactive Radar
Local Calendar