Cute Kid of the Day: Peyton

TOPEKA (KSNT) - The Kansas Arborist Association held their annual Shade Tree Conference in the Sunflower Ballroom at the Hotel Topeka At City Center.

"The Shade Tree Conference is held to introduce new standards and ideas and information to Kansas Arborists. The Kansas Arborist Association trains Arborists and certifies Arborists in Kansas", Skyler Delmott, Kansas Arborist Association Vice President.