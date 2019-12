TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dayton, Amirah and Miliana are Monday’s cute kids!

Dayton is the oldest at six years old. He loves all kinds of sports and video games, according to his parents.

Amirah is three, and would rather play with her pet puppies and help take care of her baby sister, Miliana. Miliana is one month old, and just likes to eat and sleep all day.

Click here to submit your Cute Kid of the Day.