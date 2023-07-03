TOPEKA (KSNT)- Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay joined the 27 News morning show July 3, speaking in part about one of the newest laws to go into effect in Kansas.

Senate Bill 174 changed the definition of “drug paraphernalia” to not include tests that detect any traces of fentanyl, ketamine or gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB).

Kagay said that the problem of fentanyl is spreading every year.

“It is an epidemic,” Kagay said. “And it is nationwide and it has been getting worse.”

He said this new law might help people use better judgment, which might save more lives.

“I think the reasoning behind that, is that it’s going to give people the opportunity to make some better decisions,” Kagay said.

Kagay emphasized that his job is to ultimately catch the people that are distributing “the poison”, not the people that are using the drugs.

“That’s where I’m focused and that’s what we do in my office,” Kagay said.

In addition to providing his opinion, he also spoke about a fundraiser he is supporting in the community put on by the LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center.

“LifeHouse works with children who have been sexually abused, severe physical abuse cases and children who have witnessed crimes,” said Kelly Durkin, LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center, Executive Director. “We work with child victims. We do the interviewing with the victims and then work with a team to help support the investigative process.”

Kagay said that the issues LifeHouse addresses are ones that people don’t like to talk about because it makes them uncomfortable. For that reason, he said it’s important for someone to step up and start the conversation.

“LifeHouse has identified 15 men within our community who are willing to stand up, and pull back the veil of silence on child sexual abuse and talk about it,” Kagay said.

He says he and the other men will provide insight into the different resources LifeHouse offers to people in the community, while also raising awareness about the cause.

“It’s happening here in our community,” he said.

Speaking directly to parents, Kagay emphasized how important it is to speak with your kids about the signs of abuse and let them know to come to you if anything happens.

If you’re interested in donating to LifeHouse, or would just like to learn a little more about its mission, click here to access the website.

To watch the full interview, click the icon above.