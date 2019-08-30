Damaging storms are gone, but more heavy rain could hit tonight into Saturday

Flash Flood Watch continues until midday.

We experienced chilly temperatures early Wednesday with much drier air. The afternoon was great with mid 80s and dew points in the mid 50s. Yesterday, we dealt with a quick change from the taste of late fall to summer-like conditions. Dew points jumped about 10-15 degrees, and highs were near 90 with heat index values of 99-103.

Showers and thunderstorms hit last night and some produced wind of 70-90mph. Hardest hit areas were near Emporia, New Strawn, Olpe and Eureka. Heavy rain amounts of 2-4 inches were common as well.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible through early morning. Clouds will likely dominate. Temperatures will be lower, but the higher humidity will linger.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 78-81

Wind: E 10-15

Overnight storms are a strong possibility. There could easily be some rain and lightning toward the start of the Kansas game in Lawrence. That scenario might cause a delay so just keep that in mind. Most showers should be out of the area by Saturday night with just a sprinkle or slight shower chance for the K. State game in Manhattan.

Clearing should take place Saturday night. Expect more sunshine and 80s for Sunday and Labor Day. It should be really nice for outdoor fun and recreation. The sunny sky likely continues for several days as we get back into the work and school routine.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

Have a good Friday and a great holiday weekend…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com