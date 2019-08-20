Dangerous combination of heat and mugginess, but cooler temperatures are coming

Normally the storm track is a lot farther north this time of the year. However, the heat bubble has remained over Texas and the steering currents have been aimed at us. That does reduce the chance of triple-digit heat, but it keeps it occasionally stormy.

Last year, Topeka’s rain from May through August was 13.45 inches. This year, in that same time period, there has already been 27.61 inches and we still have almost two weeks left in the month.

Over the past few days, that bubble has been lifting north to make it rather miserable locally. Yesterday was very muggy and hot, but today will be worse. Breezes may increase a bit and it should be partly cloudy.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 95-99

Wind: S/SW 10-20

Heat Index: 108-112

After mid to upper 90s, we get a boundary to head our way. Scattered t’storms should be expected Wednesday into early Thursday. Once the front crosses the region, we should enjoy cooler temperatures and slightly lower dew points for two to three days.

As the weekend approaches, temperatures will start to climb again. It looks dry and summer-like Friday through Sunday. Expect highs of 87-90 with isolated t’storm chances.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

This will be one of the hottest and most humid days of summer so take care…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com