Daughter searches for mother’s ashes after they were stolen from car

LENEXA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Lenexa woman is hoping the person who broke into her truck will return her mother’s ashes.

Dianne Paris was shopping at Legend’s Outlets on Friday when someone smashed the window of her truck and stole her backpack.

Inside the backpack was her work computer and some of her mother’s ashes, which she never goes anywhere without.

“They violated a lot and I know they don’t really care and I’m sure they do this all the time, all I really wanted was that, nothing else really has any value to me,” Paris said.

Paris is asking anyone who sees the backpack or knows who took it to drop the ashes off with police, no questions asked.