David Bellavia is first living Iraq Veteran to receive the Medal of Honor

President Donald Trump awards the Medal of Honor to Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, for conspicuous gallantry while serving in support of Operation Phantom Fury in Fallujah, Iraq. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A soldier who served in Iraq received the Medal of Honor Tuesday.

According to the U.S Army, former Staff Sgt. David Bellavia, 43, was a squad leader in the second battle of Falluja when he exposed himself to enemy fire to defend his soldiers in 2004.

He received a Silver Star for his actions, among other awards.

Now he is the first living Iraq veteran to receive the Medal of Honor.

The First Infantry Division showed their excitement Tuesday through a tweet. The link to watch the ceremony can also be found below.

