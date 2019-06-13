David Bellavia to be the first living Iraq Veteran to receive the Medal of Honor

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Credit: WIVB

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A soldier who served in Iraq will receive the Medal of Honor on June 25, President Donald Trump announced on Monday.

According to the U.S Army, former Staff Sgt. David Bellavia, 43, was a squad leader in the second battle of Falluja when he exposed himself to enemy fire to defend his soldiers in 2004.

He received a Silver Star for his actions, among other awards.

Now he will be the first living Iraq veteran to receive the Medal of Honor.

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran tweeted his congratulations Wednesday evening.

.@USArmy and @FightingFirst Staff Sgt. David Bellavia has shown unwavering bravery and deep commitment to his fellow soldiers. He will become the first living Iraq War veteran to receive the nation's highest military honor. He is so deserving. https://t.co/j22wHXvgKG — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) June 12, 2019

