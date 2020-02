February 23, 2014 : The cars sit on pit row during a rain delay in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida (Photo by Malcolm Hope/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (KSNT) — The results of the 62nd Daytona 500 should of been in the books, but mother nature always has the final word.

Emporia native Clint Bowyer tweeted about the delay.

Well that’ll be rhe ballgame folks! 👎 — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) February 16, 2020

Rain has delayed the 500 after 20 official laps.

18 NASCAR air titans, along with 12 jet dryers, two vacuums and one sweeper tried to dry the track.

Cars were called back to pit roads where teams and drivers played the waiting game.

Ultimately, the race has been delayed to start Monday afternoon.