Dead body found during missing person search

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jackson County Sheriff”s Office said that they found a dead body while searching for a missing man on Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office had been searching for Brian Wood since he went missing more than a week ago.

On Sunday his friends, family, and emergency crews began a search on US Hwy 75, where he was last seen. Searchers found clothing which led them to look inside of a culvert that runs underneath the highway.

Inside of that culvert they found a dead person. The Sheriff’s Office said they have not made an official identification yet, and they have ordered an autopsy.

If anyone has any information about this they are asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-364-2251.