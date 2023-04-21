CLIFTON (KSNT) – A crash between a Caterpillar Grader and a Chevrolet S10 pickup led to the death of one person Thursday morning northwest of Clifton in Washington County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the report of a crash at 9 a.m.

The driver of the pickup was traveling east on 5th Rd and failed to stop at the stop sign, according to KHP crash logs. The Caterpillar was traveling south on Bismark Rd and hit the pickup. The vehicles came to a rest in the intersection of 5th Rd and Bismark Rd.

J Douglas Toll, 78, of Clifton, was pronounced dead and the next of kin was notified.

Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the KHP crash report.

The driver of the Caterpillar had no reported injuries.