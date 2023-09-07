RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Riley County police are responding to a deadly crash, which shut down a highway near Manhattan.

The RCPD said on social media Thursday morning that K-18 between Miller Parkway and Scenic Drive heading westbound is shut down because of the crash. Police recommend taking Miller Parkway if you’re driving west out of Manhattan.

The crash was initially reported just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday, according to RCPD Public Information Officer Aaron Wintermote. Early reports indicate the driver hit a deer on K-18 and both the driver and passenger got out to evaluate the damage. Wintermote said they were hit by an oncoming vehicle and transported to Ascension Via Christi hospital, where one of the two people died.

The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive map shows traffic backed up on K-18. Wintermote said drivers can expect extended traffic delays.