Deadly weekend on Kansas highways gets worse after 6-year-old dies from injuries

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – A deadly weekend on Kansas highways got worse when authorities announced a six-year-old child died Tuesday night at Children’s Mercy Hospital following a Sunday evening crash.

Taya Mooney, 6, was a passenger in a 1973 Volkswagen that was hit from the rear by a semi tractor-trailer while stopped to make a left turn.

The driver of the semi, from Texas, was uninjured.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 27-year-old female, has a suspected serious injury. A seven-year-old female, also in the Volkswagen suffered only a minor injury.

Six others died over the weekend in other crashes around the state.

Adam Lee Samuelson died after an accident in Riley County. On Saturday, a 35-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were killed in Harvey County after the car she was driving left the road and hit a guardrail.

In Johnson County, both drivers in a two-car crash died after a head-on collision, and in Brown County there was one fatality when a car headed southbound near 240th Street and Prairie Road ran off into a ditch.