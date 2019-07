TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Topeka restaurant is not only serving up a pizza heaven, they’re offering a deal that can’t be topped!

If you hand over the dough today at Topeka Pizza, they’ll let you take a 5-minute slice of heaven in the walk-in freezer.

Our Storm Track Weather Team says high temperatures in Topeka were around 90 today.

No matter how you slice it, it’s a great deal.