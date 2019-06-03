Deer breaks into Kentucky barbershop

NBC (WFIE) - A surveillance video from a barber shop in Kentucky caught much more than fresh haircuts on Monday, as a deer burst through the front window.

A deer ran through a Kentucky barber shop, scaring most of the customers out the front door.

A barber who works at Goodman's Barbershop in Owensboro, Kentucky was kicked by the deer as it ran through the main part of the shop.

After scaring most of the customers out of the shop, the deer eventually made its way back out of the shop through the front door.

