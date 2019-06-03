Deer breaks into Kentucky barbershop
NBC (WFIE) - A surveillance video from a barber shop in Kentucky caught much more than fresh haircuts on Monday, as a deer burst through the front window.
A barber who works at Goodman's Barbershop in Owensboro, Kentucky was kicked by the deer as it ran through the main part of the shop.
After scaring most of the customers out of the shop, the deer eventually made its way back out of the shop through the front door.
Suggest a story idea or send us a correction by emailing producers@ksnt.com We value your input.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Wabaunsee County evacuation advisory...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
McDonald's to accept any amount of...