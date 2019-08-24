Denim to Diamonds event aims to raise thousands

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Northeast Kansas Ronald McDonald House is working to raise thousands to help families with children in the hospital.

Saturday night is their annual Denim to Diamonds fundraiser. This year the event is masquerade themed and will include food, drinks, dancing and a live auction.

Organizers will also recognize this year’s Ronald McDonald House Family of the Year.

Their goal is to raise $175,000 through the ticket sales and the auction. You don’t have to be at the event to participate in the auction. You can also bid online here.