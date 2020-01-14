Dense fog for many this morning before we get partial clearing

We may see some mix early Friday morning before temperatures warm into the 40s

Dense Fog Advisory until 6am for Clay, Cloud, Marshall, Ottawa, Republic and Washington counties.

Dense Fog Advisory until 10am for Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties.

We had quiet, mild weather since the holiday season. Then it became active with a vigorous storm system this weekend. Severe weather occurred over many states to our south while we had a wide variety of precipitation here.

After thunderstorms Friday, snow Saturday and some freezing rain Sunday…we had dense fog and freezing drizzle early yesterday which impacted some businesses and local schools.

There will be areas of thick fog early Tuesday, but it should become a better and brighter by midday. Wind will slowly increase; however, it likely stays under 15mph. Melting will accelerate with slightly warmer temperatures.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 45-50

Wind: SE 10-15

It looks quiet through midweek with a mostly sunny sky Wednesday. The coolest day of the workweek should be Thursday. Clouds will increase Thursday night with rain or mix well after midnight. The probability of rain certainly increases Friday. Some periods of rain may be heavier or more substantial.

A cold front blows across the region this weekend. It will turn much colder with sunny to partly cloudy conditions Saturday and Sunday. We may see lows in the 18-22 degree range with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s Saturday to mid 30s Sunday.

Another morning with fog issues…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



