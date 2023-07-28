TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement busted a local smoke shop, taking almost 1,500 products in the process.

Thursday, July 27, the Geary County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) seized over 1,400 items as part of a search warrant for a vape shop in Junction City. Deputies executed the search warrant at Space Out Smoke and Vape located at 433 East Chestnut Street as part of an investigation into the distribution of controlled substances, according to a press release from the GCSO.

Approximately 1,450 items containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and 1200 drug paraphernalia items for the consumption of illegal substances were seized, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Some of the items seized were in packages similar to legitimate candy items and had high levels of THC, according to the press release.

“We would encourage parents to be aware of what your children and young adults are consuming as these items could cause serious health issues,” GCSO said in the press release.