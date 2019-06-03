Deputies: Florida man ran over, kicked, killed dog on purpose

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) - A Florida man was arrested Sunday night after deputies said he was caught on video intentionally running over a dog.

Robert Joseph Kayat, 29, is charged with felony animal cruelty.

Video that the sheriff’s office said shows Kayat swerve at the dog before running it over was widely shared over the weekend on social media.

The dog's owner told deputies she learned around 7 p.m. Thursday that her dog, Thomas, had been found dead on the side of Treadway Road, west of New Smyrna Beach.

After the dog was hit, deputies said the video shows Kayat get out of his truck, nudge the dog with his boot, kick the animal and then drive away.

Kayat allegedly told investigators he was trying to only spook the dog.

He was released on bond overnight.