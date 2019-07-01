Wichita man ejected from vehicle during car accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle car accident Monday afternoon.

The accident occurred on 53rd St. and Auburn Rd. at 1:06 p.m. when a pickup truck failed to stop at a stop sign, colliding with another car.

The driver of the truck, Stuart Collier, of Wichita, was ejected from his vehicle and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the other car involved, Ali Wheeler, of Topeka, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Deputies are asked drivers to avoid the area as Auburn Rd. was closed from 37th to 61st street for hours.

Officials said that the accident may have occurred due to a medical situation.