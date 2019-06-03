Deputy saves sleeping couple from rattlesnake
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WFLA) - A sleeping couple in Tennessee was spared from a venomous disaster thanks to a quick-thinking deputy.
A video shows a rattlesnake slithering toward a pair that was sleeping on the ground as Maury County Deputy Adam Sisk intervened.
Sisk was in the area, responding to a call about a suspicious person when he saw the snake moving toward the couple. He pulled into a gravel lot and got out of his vehicle.
"Don't move! There's a rattlesnake right next to you," he warned the couple.
Fortunately, the pair managed to get up and safely move away.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Previous
Man dies from injuries from tornado...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
FDA food sampling finds contamination...