Deputy saves sleeping couple from rattlesnake

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 11:29 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:29 AM CDT

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WFLA) - A sleeping couple in Tennessee was spared from a venomous disaster thanks to a quick-thinking deputy.

A video shows a rattlesnake slithering toward a pair that was sleeping on the ground as Maury County Deputy Adam Sisk intervened.

Sisk was in the area, responding to a call about a suspicious person when he saw the snake moving toward the couple. He pulled into a gravel lot and got out of his vehicle. 

"Don't move! There's a rattlesnake right next to you," he warned the couple. 

Fortunately, the pair managed to get up and safely move away. 

