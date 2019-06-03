Deputy saves sleeping couple from rattlesnake

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WFLA) - A sleeping couple in Tennessee was spared from a venomous disaster thanks to a quick-thinking deputy.

A video shows a rattlesnake slithering toward a pair that was sleeping on the ground as Maury County Deputy Adam Sisk intervened.

Sisk was in the area, responding to a call about a suspicious person when he saw the snake moving toward the couple. He pulled into a gravel lot and got out of his vehicle.

"Don't move! There's a rattlesnake right next to you," he warned the couple.

Fortunately, the pair managed to get up and safely move away.