Developers want to build new “Anderson Village” complex near K-State campus

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A developer in Manhattan wants to build a new apartment complex across the street from K-State’s campus. This would be built at the current Anderson Village location at the corner of 16th Street and Anderson.

The new complex would feature studio, two and four bedroom apartments, as well as hotel rooms and an entertainment space. Take a closer look at the proposal below.

“We’ve got a large courtyard space and so we were looking at potentially doing like an indoor water park or like a climbing gym, some sort of indoor community draw that Manhattan currently doesn’t have,” said Chris Elsey, owner of Elsey Partners.

Elsey says they currently have the property under contract and will purchase it if the plan is approved by the city.

Elsey Partners still needs to present a plan to the city’s planning board. Elsey says they are preparing the engineering documents now and hope to appear before the board in October. The plan would ultimately need to be approved by the Manhattan City Commission before Elsey could move forward.

There are some in the community that oppose the plan. Renters Together MHK, a local renters union, is organizing against the complex. Jonathan Cole, the groups lead organizer, says the city has too much high end rentals already.

“I would like to see more affordable housing, so more either income based housing or just housing that’s affordable for somebody who has a family,” said Cole.

Along with Renters Together MHK, there are also neighbors in the area that are concerned about parking and congestion in the neighborhood.