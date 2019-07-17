Dinosaurs to descend on West Ridge Mall this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka will get some very large visitors this weekend as the Jurassic Adventure exhibit arrives at the West Ridge Mall.

Experience the Jurassic, Triassic and Cretaceous periods first hand Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

There will be activities for the whole family to enjoy, from a fossil dig to ultra-real life animatronic dinosaurs and more.

General admission for adults is $24, and $29 for children. Children’s admission includes a tour of the Dino exhibit, and unlimited access to the Fossil Dig, Bounce Castles, basketball and darts games, Dinosaur Band, and the Dino Theatre.

To purchase tickets and find more information, click here.