Dion Troupe sentenced in connection with robberies, homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The sentencing of a Topeka man was announced today following two aggravated robberies and homicide of Tyrone Baggett.

Dion Jha’Dantaye Troupe, 19, was sentenced to 21 years (253 months) for the homicide as well as 4 years (59 months) for each count of Aggravated Robbery. Two of the Aggravated Robbery counts were ordered consecutive to the homicide for a total sentence of 30 years (371 months).

He plead no contest earlier this month to Murder in the Second Degree, Intentional and three counts of Aggravated Robbery.

On February 16, 2018, Troupe, along with three other individuals, robbed a Daylight Donuts store at gunpoint.

Later that same night, officers responded to a homicide at a Highland Crest area house at 3500 SE Girard, where four men forced their way into a home and killed Tyrone Baggett with a single shot.

Four individuals were arrested following an investigation: Wisdom Jermaine Curls, Dion Jha’Dantaye Troupe, Erion Dijon Kirtdoll, and Eli Anthony Raymond Perry.

The investigation into those crimes connected Troupe to an unsolved aggravated robbery from 2017.