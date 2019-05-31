Disaster declaration extended through January 2020

TOPEKA, Kan., (KSNT) - Governor Laura Kelly's disaster declaration regarding recent flooding and severe storms was extended by the Legislature Friday afternoon.

The original May 9 declaration was extended through January 13, 2020.

According to Gov. Kelly's Director of Communications, Ashley All, it was extended because it will take months to provide adequate recovery services to affected communities.

"Due to flooding and storms in numerous Kansas counties, I declared a state of disaster to enable emergency response resources and personnel to do everything they can to protect Kansas citizens and property," Kelly said. "Dealing with the damage and consequences of recent flooding and severe weather will take months of consistent, dedicated hard work. I commend the legislature for taking swift action to approve this resolution and standing with our communities in this difficult time."

Gov. Kelly commended the emergency management personnel for their efforts so far.

"Local emergency management personnel, along with our state emergency management team and countless volunteers, have worked tirelessly and effectively to do everything possible to protect Kansans," Kelly said. "We cannot control the weather, but we can control our response to it, and I am proud of the capable, intelligent, dedicated Kansans who continue to help keep us safe and to rebuild when natural disasters strike. I will continue to do all I can to support them."

The resolution extends the Governor's disaster declaration for the following counties: Allen, Anderson, Barber, Barton, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cherokee, Clark, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Comanche, Cowley, Crawford, Dickinson, Doniphan, Douglas, Edwards, Elk, Ellsworth, Franklin, Geary, Greenwood, Harper, Harvey, Hodgeman, Jefferson, Kingman, Leavenworth, Lincoln, Linn, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, McPherson, Meade, Montgomery, Morris, Nemaha, Neosho, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Phillips, Pottawatomie, Pratt, Reno, Rice, Riley, Rush, Russell, Saline, Sumner, Wabaunsee, Washington, Wilson, and Woodson, and any other county designated by the Governor in accordance with K.S.A. 48-924.

Governor Kelly also requested an emergency federal disaster declaration, which President Trump granted for 18 counties on May 28, 2019.