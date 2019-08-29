Disneyland construction worker crushed to death by steel plate

ANAHEIM (KRON) – A man working on a construction project on Disneyland property died Thursday after a steel plate landed on him.

Police told KTLA that emergency personnel responded to one of the theme park’s gates a little after 3 a.m.

Officials said the unidentified worker was with a construction crew on site when the plate fell, landing in a trench before being pulled out by search and rescue.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

No one else was hurt.

Disneyland Resort released a statement to KTLA in response to the incident, saying in part it is “saddened by this tragic accident involving a contractor.”

At this time it’s unclear what caused the plate to fall.