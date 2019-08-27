Division of Vehicles testing online scheduling platform

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles announced a new way to make your trip to its offices easier.

For now, those visiting the Topeka office can use its scheduling platform to create an appointment and know exactly when they’ll be helped. Director of Vehicles David Harper said they plan to bring the program to larger offices soon.

Walk-in visitors will still be allowed on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can schedule an appointment at the Topeka Driver’s License Office here.

To schedule an appointment, follow the steps below:

Click “Schedule an Appointment

Choose between the list of options

Choose the office nearest to you (right now the only available option is Topeka).

Select a Date and Time for your appointment

Provide information about yourself